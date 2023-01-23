Arcimoto Registers 20% Sequential Growth In Q4 Deliveries

by

said it delivered 89 customer vehicles in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. This represents a 20% increase over the 73 customer vehicles delivered in Q3 2022. For FY22, Arcimoto delivered 228 customer vehicles, which increased the total number of Arcimoto vehicles on the road to more than 500.

"2022 gives confidence to the Team that with our learned sales KPIs, we can better understand how to appropriately scale marketing and production efforts to achieve profitability," said Jesse Fittipaldi, Arcimoto Interim CEO.

"The fresh financial raise and the proven reasonable marketing effort to sell our product gives the team the fortitude to step into 2023 with practical confidence."

