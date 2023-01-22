The suspect sought by authorities for the Monterey Park shootout has reportedly shot and killed himself.

What Happened: Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County said the suspect was a 72-year-old man, reported The New York Times.

He was reportedly found dead on Sunday afternoon in a van nearly 30 miles away from the scene of the horrific shootout which took the lives of 10 people at a Lunar New Year celebration.

The suspect had walked into another dance hall in Alhambra where he was disarmed by “two heroes,” according to Luna, reported the Times. He reportedly later fled that venue.

Why It Matters: The suspect was named Huu Can Tran. He died as the police approached the van in which he was traveling, reported CNN.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to fly at half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings until sunset on Thursday in honor of the victims of the shootout, according to CNN.

