Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines And 3 Other Stocks

The S&P 500 dropped for the third session in a row. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation EVP and CFO Kurt Adzema sold a total of 15,482 shares at an average price of $61.30. The insider received around $949.06 thousand from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Sanmina, during November, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Sanmina, during November, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. What Sanmina Does: Sanmina Corp is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, and after-market services to original equipment manufacturers in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace end markets.

Booking Holdings

CEO and President Glenn D Fogel sold a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $2,320.02. The insider received around $3.48 million as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Wells Fargo maintained Booking with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2050 to $2400.

Wells Fargo maintained Booking with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $2050 to $2400. What Booking Holdings Does: Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages.

HubSpot

Executive Chair Brian Halligan sold a total of 8,500 shares at an average price of $309.80. The insider received around $2.63 million from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Piper Sandler recently maintained HubSpot with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $400 to $350.

Piper Sandler recently maintained HubSpot with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $400 to $350. What HubSpot Does: HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform.

