Why Jupiter Wellness Stock Is Getting Hammered

Jupiter Wellness Inc JUPW shares are trading lower by 39.10% to $0.62 Thursday morning after the company announced a $4.1 million registered direct offering and private placement.

Jupiter Wellness says it has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of 4,315,786 shares in a registered direct offering.

Meanwhile, in a concurrent private placement, Jupiter Wellness also agreed to issue to the same investors a total of 8,631,572 warrants to purchase up to one share of common stock each at an exercise price of $1.00 per share.

The transactions are expected to close on or about January 23, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JUPW has a 52-week high of $1.64 and a 52-week low of $0.58.