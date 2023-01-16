Republicans Demand Visitor Logs For Biden's Residence But Decide Against Seeking The Same For Trump's Mar-A-Lago

Visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, were demanded by the Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday after the discovery of classified documents at the premises.

What Happened: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday, “Without a list of individuals who have visited his residence, the American people will never know who had access to these highly sensitive documents,” reported Reuters.

Comer will not pursue the visitor logs of Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach residence of former President Donald Trump where classified documents were discovered last year in an FBI raid.

"I don't feel like we need to spend a whole lot of time because the Democrats have done that for the past six years," said the House Committee chair, reported Reuters citing a CNN interview.

Why It Matters: U.S. presidents aren’t required to disclose visitors to their residence or at the White House, noted Reuters.

However, the Biden administration reinstated such disclosures to the White House and the first batch of records was reportedly released in May 2021. The practice had been suspended by Trump in 2017.

Trump is facing a federal criminal investigation for his mishandling of classified documents after his term came to an end.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Robert Hur had been appointed special counsel to probe the mishandling of classified records by Biden.

Classified documents were found first at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and then later at the Delaware residence.

Read Next: Trump Said To Be Drawing Up All-Women Running Mate List That Includes Marjorie Taylor Greene