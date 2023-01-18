Winnebago Unveils Prototype Of Electric RV At Florida RV SuperShow

by

Winnebago Industries Inc WGO will reveal a fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV SuperShow in Florida, held from January 18 – January 22, 2023.

Winnebago said it developed the eRV2 in response to the growing demand for more sustainable forms of road travel.

Huw Bower, president of the Winnebago brand, said, "The user experience was at the heart of this prototype's development, through the early days of market research and even now as it goes through field testing."

Price Action: WGO shares are trading lower by 5.17% at $56.65 on the last check Wednesday.

