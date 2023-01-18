Winnebago® Debuts All-New Prototype of Highly Anticipated Electric RV at Florida RV SuperShow

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago , the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., will reveal a fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 18-22, 2023. Known as the eRV2 , the prototype emerged from Winnebago Industries' original eRV concept vehicle , which debuted at the same event last year. The eRV2 is the most advanced all-electric, zero-emission RV. Rigorous field testing with everyday consumers is underway to provide insights that will inform the eRV2's final design before hitting dealerships in the future. In addition, show attendees will have the opportunity to test drive the eRV2 on-site and share their feedback with the company.



Winnebago developed the eRV2 in response to growing demand for more sustainable forms of road travel and engaged consumers throughout its production.

"Our primary goal in building the eRV2 was to help people comfortably explore the world around them with less environmental impact," said Huw Bower, president of the Winnebago brand. "The user experience was at the heart of this prototype's development, through the early days of market research and even now as it goes through field testing. The eRV2 embodies our pioneering legacy, representing not only an achievement in design, innovation and sustainability, but also our commitment to continuously evolve with the changing needs of consumers and the world we share."

Key Features and Benefits of the eRV2

It's America's first all-electric, zero-emission motorhome prototype.

Both the powertrain and the house systems are powered by electricity, allowing for silent and environmentally responsible travel, and up to seven days of Boondocking, aided in part by 900-Watt solar capacity.

It's built on a Ford E-Transit™ chassis, which promises both a powerful torque and smooth handling. The current generation of this chassis has a published range of 108 1 miles, well-suited for a pilot program. Winnebago is actively pursuing range extension opportunities to incorporate into a future commercial version.

miles, well-suited for a pilot program. Winnebago is actively pursuing range extension opportunities to incorporate into a future commercial version. Winnebago partnered with Lithionics Battery® to create a proprietary IonBlade® lithium house battery which is the most powerful, compact and safe lithium battery system available today. It features a 48V system with more than 15,000 usable watt-hours, and a unique thin lay-flat design stored beneath the floor to maximize interior space. It meets the highest safety standards with UL safety certification No.1973.



The eRV2 is sustainably designed to further reduce the impact on the environment.

Recycled materials are used extensively throughout the interior, including in the flooring, removable floor mats, WinnSleep ® mattress system, and trimming around the window frames.

mattress system, and trimming around the window frames. Cab seat coverings are made with renewable plant-based materials.

Acrylic countertops are made from biodegradable materials.

Unique broad color-spectrum lighting allows users to customize the interior lights from white to red, which helps to reduce light pollution and negative effects on native flora and fauna.

It's built for maximum comfort and convenience, centered on modern user needs.

The eRV2 interior is inspired by modern Japandi principles, a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design that creates a clean, calm and multi-functional environment.

This includes a five-in-one sleep/lounge and two adaptable workspaces with built-in charge points and a high-speed Wi-Fi router for optimal data streaming.

Finally, the eRV2 is connected.

The proprietary Winnebago Connect™ system allows users to easily monitor and control the vehicle's electrical and energy management systems using a display inside the vehicle or an intuitive app.

With real-time information and instant control, users have more time to focus on what matters.

eRV2 Ride & Drives at Tampa SuperShow

Media Only

Jan. 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sign up by contacting Kelli Harms: klharms@winnebagoind.com

Media and SuperShow Attendees

Jan. 18, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jan. 19-21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To sign up for a 15-minute test drive, visit the Winnebago booth (No. 760) at the SuperShow or visit Winnebago.com/all-electric.



Other Show Highlights

In addition to the eRV2, Winnebago will showcase 80 other motorhomes and towables, including its latest accessible RV, the Roam RX with pop-top, a new Winnebago + Adventure Wagon, and the latest Minnie floor plan option.

The Roam RX is an addition to Winnebago's lineup of enhanced accessible motorhomes that provide multiple specialized features that make traveling easier and more enjoyable for those with accessibility needs. The Roam RX builds on the successful Roam campervan, with the addition of a pop-top for additional sleeping capacity, and an A/C — the only accessible motorhome with this combination.

The limited-edition Winnebago + Adventure Wagon, the product of a collaboration between the two companies, features customizable interior modular systems so users can quickly change the interior set-up of their van as desired. Based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, this new model offers unparalleled versatility with features to support rugged adventures.

The new Minnie 2832FK towable floor plan features multiple innovations designed to enhance modern travel. This includes a front kitchen; increased storage capacity, including front pass-through storage big enough for a bike; a larger shower; more windows; and many other upgrades.

Also on prominent display are several limited-edition and newly enhanced motorhomes and towables, including the:

The Hike 100 FLX, named 2022 "RV of the Year" by RV Business.

The award-winning, limited-edition National Park Foundation (NPF) Vista / Sunstar and Solis.

A new Revel exterior option featuring RAPTOR ® , a durable urethane coating that covers the hood, side pods and lower rocker panel of the Revel with a protective barrier that can withstand the toughest off-road situations.

, a durable urethane coating that covers the hood, side pods and lower rocker panel of the Revel with a protective barrier that can withstand the toughest off-road situations. Limited-edition Spitfire Orange color for the Travato and Solis.

Updated HIKE 200 (formerly the Hike).



"We are thrilled to kick off the new year in Tampa by showcasing such a broad range of innovation," said Huw Bower, president of the Winnebago brand. "I am grateful to Winnebago's hard-working employees who poured their energy into producing these best-in-class vehicles. We are united by a passion to help people explore the outdoors and live a life without limitation. Hopefully, the vehicles on display today will inspire others to do just that."

For more information about Winnebago RVs, visit Winnebago Insider , which provides deeper insight into the latest Winnebago product innovations and brand news, as well as improved shopper tools to simplify the purchasing experience.

To stay informed about ongoing eRV2 field testing and its future launch, visit: www.winnebago.com/all-electric.

1 https://www.ford.com/commercial-trucks/e-transit/: Based on full charge. Projected range reflecting capability based on CAE analytical adjustments from tested vehicle consistent with US EPA MCT drive cycle methodology (https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/pdfs/EPA test procedure for EVs-PHEVs-11-14-2017.pdf) at ALVW (Adjusted Loaded Vehicle Weight). Actual range varies with conditions such as external environment, vehicle use, upfits and alterations, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and state of health.

