PAVmed, Lucid Diagnostics Pause Some Development Programs, Announce Layoffs

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 18, 2023 6:24 AM | 1 min read
  • PAVmed Inc PAVM, its majority-owned subsidiaries Lucid Diagnostics Inc LUCD, and Veris Health Inc provided a strategic business update outlining near-term strategic priorities and resource reallocation
  • The companies will prioritize near-term Lucid and Veris Health commercialization efforts. 
  • They have implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 20%, product portfolio streamlining, and other cost-cutting measures which seek to lower quarterly cash burn by at least 25%.
  • Lucid plans to pause further development of the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation device and delay completion of the EsoGuard BE-2 study to the second half of 2023.
  • Veris plans to delay the development and regulatory submission of the implantable physiologic monitor to the second half of 2023
  • PAVmed will indefinitely pause or halt all other product development activities, including CarpX, PortIO, and NextFlo, and pursue additional cost-cutting initiatives, including not paying annual cash bonuses.
  • Price Action: PAVM shares closed 8.10% higher at $0.6326, and LUCD 20% higher at $1.56 on Tuesday.

