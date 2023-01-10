US Mulls Sending Stryker Combat Vehicles For Ukraine: 'Not As Good As A Bradley…But Good To Protect Infantry'

After sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles, the U.S. is mulling sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine to help the country in the war against Vladimir Putin‘s Russia.

What Happened: Pentagon is reportedly considering the Stryker as part of an upcoming aid package to help Kyiv fend off Russia's ongoing offensive that has killed thousands of civilians and army personnel, two people familiar with the discussion told Politico.

The development comes a week after the Biden administration announced that it would send 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, a powerful tracked armored vehicle capable of carrying an autocannon, a machine gun, and TOW missiles.

An anonymous U.S. Defense Department official aware of the internal deliberations ahead of an announcement told the publication that Strykers combat vehicles could be part of the next tranche of military aid for Kyiv. The U.S. is expected to announce a new package late next week during the upcoming Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany.

The sources have emphasized that the talks are still in the preliminary stage and no final decision has been made yet.

"Not as good as a Bradley for a tank fight, but good to protect infantry and get up close to a fight," the Defense Department official said, noting that the armored fighting vehicle can operate in snow, mud and sand.

