5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Zedge ZDGE - P/E: 4.74 36KR Holdings KRKR - P/E: 5.8 Paramount Global PARA - P/E: 4.61 Paramount Global PARAA - P/E: 5.4 Insignia Systems ISIG - P/E: 1.46

Zedge has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.01, which has decreased by 103.23% compared to Q4, which was 0.31. Most recently, 36KR Holdings reported earnings per share at $0.02, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.04. Most recently, Paramount Global reported earnings per share at $0.39, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.64. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.25%, which has increased by 0.27% from 3.98% in the previous quarter.

Paramount Global's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.39, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.64. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.81%, which has increased by 0.3% from 3.51% in the previous quarter.

Insignia Systems's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.11, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.61.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.