Google Cloud Loses Top Sales Official; Names International Cloud Head Adaire Fox-Martin To Additional Role

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 13, 2023 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to a top sales role.
  • The head of the Google Cloud unit in the Americas, Kirsten Kliphouse, quit for reasons undisclosed, Reuters reports.
  • Google said the role would focus on all global sales, service, and support.
  • Also Read: Salesforce's Downsizing Plans Hit Its Tableau Division Most
  • The growth in the cloud software and services industry softened as clients restricted costs and cloud service expenditure on pandemic recovery.
  • Google also battled disappointing ad sales, with advertisers cutting back on spending amid the economic slowdown.
  • This week, Alphabet's health science unit, Verily Life Sciences, let go of over 200 employees or about 15% of its workforce.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.02% at $91.89 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia

