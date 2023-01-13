Google Cloud Loses Top Sales Official; Names International Cloud Head Adaire Fox-Martin To Additional Role

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to a top sales role.

promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to a top sales role. The head of the Google Cloud unit in the Americas, Kirsten Kliphouse, quit for reasons undisclosed, Reuters reports.

Google said the role would focus on all global sales, service, and support.

Salesforce's Downsizing Plans Hit Its Tableau Division Most The growth in the cloud software and services industry softened as clients restricted costs and cloud service expenditure on pandemic recovery.

Google also battled disappointing ad sales, with advertisers cutting back on spending amid the economic slowdown.

This week, Alphabet's health science unit, Verily Life Sciences , let go of over 200 employees or about 15% of its workforce.

, let go of over 200 employees or about 15% of its workforce. Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.02% at $91.89 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

