Google Cloud Loses Top Sales Official; Names International Cloud Head Adaire Fox-Martin To Additional Role

- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to a top sales role.
- The head of the Google Cloud unit in the Americas, Kirsten Kliphouse, quit for reasons undisclosed, Reuters reports.
- Google said the role would focus on all global sales, service, and support.
- The growth in the cloud software and services industry softened as clients restricted costs and cloud service expenditure on pandemic recovery.
- Google also battled disappointing ad sales, with advertisers cutting back on spending amid the economic slowdown.
- This week, Alphabet's health science unit, Verily Life Sciences, let go of over 200 employees or about 15% of its workforce.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.02% at $91.89 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
