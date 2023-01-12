Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Logitech International And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP shares dipped 70.3% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported Wednesday that its diabetes trial missed primary endpoint.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP shares declined 30.7% to $7.27 in pre-market trading. The company's board declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2022, of $0.026 per common unit.

Logitech International S.A. LOGI dropped 16.1% to $57.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q3 Results and cut FY23 outlook.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC fell 5.8% to $4.37 in pre-market trading.

CureVac N.V. CVAC shares fell 5.6% to $11.80 in pre-market trading.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 4.7% to $1.63 in pre-market trading.

CS Disco, Inc. LAW dropped 4.5% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL dropped 3% to $6.05 in pre-market trading.

