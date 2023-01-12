Allison Transmission Partners With Nikola For EV Testing

- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN has partnered with Nikola Corp NKLA to conduct testing of its electric vehicles.
- The partnership will test class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center.
- The two companies collaborated to test BEV and FCEV performance through controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations, capable of simulating a wide range of duty cycles.
- Also Read: Allison Transmission Bags $51M Contract To Support Abrams Tank Production
- The tests utilized Nikola's hydrogen refueling equipment along with a constant flow of hydrogen supplied by the facility to allow for uninterrupted test runs.
- Evaluation included monitoring battery management and HVAC testing which leveraged solar simulation to replicate extreme temperatures.
- The 60,000-square-foot VE+ET Center offers the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location.
- Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $43.30 on Wednesday.
- Photo via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.