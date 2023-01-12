ñol

Allison Transmission Partners With Nikola For EV Testing

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 6:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN has partnered with Nikola Corp NKLA to conduct testing of its electric vehicles.
  • The partnership will test class 8 battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) at Allison's Vehicle Electrification + Environmental Test (VE+ET) Center.
  • The two companies collaborated to test BEV and FCEV performance through controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations, capable of simulating a wide range of duty cycles.
  • Also ReadAllison Transmission Bags $51M Contract To Support Abrams Tank Production
  • The tests utilized Nikola's hydrogen refueling equipment along with a constant flow of hydrogen supplied by the facility to allow for uninterrupted test runs.
  • Evaluation included monitoring battery management and HVAC testing which leveraged solar simulation to replicate extreme temperatures.
  • The 60,000-square-foot VE+ET Center offers the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location.
  • Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $43.30 on Wednesday.
  • Photo via Company

