Allison Transmission Partners With Nikola For EV Testing

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN has partnered with Nikola Corp NKLA to conduct testing of its electric vehicles.

The two companies collaborated to test BEV and FCEV performance through controlled thermal environments and dynamometer road simulations, capable of simulating a wide range of duty cycles.

The tests utilized Nikola's hydrogen refueling equipment along with a constant flow of hydrogen supplied by the facility to allow for uninterrupted test runs.

Evaluation included monitoring battery management and HVAC testing which leveraged solar simulation to replicate extreme temperatures.

The 60,000-square-foot VE+ET Center offers the ability to conduct year-round testing in one centralized location.

Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $43.30 on Wednesday.

