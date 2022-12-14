Allison Transmission Bags $51M Contract To Support Abrams Tank Production

by

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc ALSN has secured a $51 million contract for the X1100-3B1 transmission and technical support for the Abrams Main Battle Tank used by the U.S. Army.

Deliveries and technical support under the contract will begin in January 2023 and continue through March 2024.

"Our internal investments have led to growth in the defense end market with new contracts in the last six months for Abrams, the U.S. Army's newest light tank (Mobile Protected Firepower), M88A3 HERCULES and India's Future Infantry Combat Vehicle," said Dana Pittard, VP for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission designs and manufactures propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles.

Price Action: ALSN shares are trading higher by 2.06% at $43.65 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

