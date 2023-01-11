Engineers at Apple Inc AAPL are reportedly working on adding touchscreens to MacBook computers.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company is seriously pondering on making touch-screen Macs, a move which was termed by its co-founder Steve Jobs as “ergonomically terrible,” reported Bloomberg.

Apple could launch its first touch-screen Mac in 2025 as a part of a larger update to its MacBook Pro model, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The ongoing work on the touch-screen laptop is centered around retaining the traditional laptop design of a trackpad and keyboard but the screen would support touch input and gestures just like the iPhone or iPad, wrote Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: A number of Apple’s competitors like Dell, Microsoft, HP and Lenovo offer touch-screen laptops to their users, noted Bloomberg.

Jobs was against having touchscreens on computers because they have upright screens, according to Gurman.

“Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical,” Jobs reportedly said in 2010. “After an extended period of time, your arm wants to fall off.”

The MacBook Pro revamp could include bringing OLED screen technology to the device in 2024, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Read Next: Apple Watch Faces Potential Import Ban As US Judge Rules Against Tech Giant In Patent Infringement Case