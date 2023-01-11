Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Slams US For Maximizing Interests During COVID: 'For Them…Profit Always Comes First'

Amid the COVID-19 chaos in China, President Xi Jinping‘s official mouthpiece slammed the U.S. “capital forces” for profiteering from the pandemic.

What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper, in a front-page editorial, accused the U.S. of putting profit “first” as the Asian nation is battling a shortage of antivirals and widespread reports of pneumonia.

“On multiple international occasions, the U.S. tends to brag about its international contributions and global leadership, including its leading and generous role in the battle against the pandemic. However, in specific cases, U.S. capital forces tend to show their business expansionism and insistence on maximizing their interests,” it said.

“For them, everything can be put on the trading table and profit always comes first.”

This comes after state-owned financial magazine Caixin, citing unnamed sources, said Pfizer had refused to lower its price significantly beyond the 1,890 yuan ($280) it currently charges hospitals in China.

Paxlovid, the antiviral drug developed by Pfizer Inc. PFE, wasn't included in Beijing's national medical insurance program, as negotiations between China’s National Healthcare Security Administration and Pfizer “failed because of the drug’s high price,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's Chief Executive Albert Bourla on Monday said the company is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for use, but is in discussions about a price for the branded product, reported Reuters.

