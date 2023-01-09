Tesla, Apple, Nuwellis, Revance, Lululemon: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite being the only one to end the session on a positive note, led by gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ended in the red. Investors and traders are watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday followed by the release of the consumer price inflation data on Thursday. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing investors’ eyeballs:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 5.93% higher on Monday. CEO Elon Musk's attorneys on Saturday requested a California court to shift a trial over the company stock to Texas, citing local negativity, according to CNBC. In another development, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Monday said it was in touch with Tesla in regard to a tweet that Musk wrote about a driver monitoring function, reported Reuters.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 0.41% higher on Monday. According to Bloomberg, the company's move to replace the chips in its devices with homegrown components includes dropping an important Broadcom Inc. AVGO part in 2025.

3. Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE: Shares of the company closed 11.48% higher on Monday and gained 21.24% in extended trading. Nuwellis indicated that preliminary unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 is anticipated to be approximately $2.3 million and $8.5 million, respectively, which shows an increase of 42% and 8% over the same periods last year.

4. Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC: Shares of Revance closed 54.34% higher on Monday. The company said in a release it expects preliminary fourth quarter 2022 RHA Collection revenue to be between $34 million and $35 million, indicating an approximately 45% increase from the same period last year, and full year 2022.

5. Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU: Shares of Lululemon closed 9.29% lower on Monday. The company said it expects net revenue to be in the range of $2.660 billion to $2.7 billion, representing a 25%-27% increase compared to the same period of fiscal 2021. The previous guidance range stood at $2.605 billion to $2.655 billion.

Read Next: Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows