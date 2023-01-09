ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 9, 2023 5:50 AM | 1 min read
Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford
  • Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company F and Koc Holding AS in Turkey.
  • The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported.
  • SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook.
  • The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025.
  • The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made yet," the company said in a statement.
  • SK On is the battery unit of SK Innovation Co, and its customer list includes Hyundai Motor Co HYMTFVolkswagen AG VWAGY, and Ford.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsMediaGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved