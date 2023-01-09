Battery Maker SK On Likely To Pull Out Of Proposed JV With Ford

- Electric vehicle battery maker SK On may call off its intended joint venture with Ford Motor Company F and Koc Holding AS in Turkey.
- The parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the same in March 2022, Reuters reported.
- SK plans to retract the JV to produce batteries because of a weak macroeconomic outlook.
- The JV aimed to produce 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh) starting in 2025.
- The final decision whether or not to halt negotiations regarding the joint venture has not been made yet," the company said in a statement.
- SK On is the battery unit of SK Innovation Co, and its customer list includes Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, and Ford.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.