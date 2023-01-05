Tesla Analyst Slashes Price Target By Over 12% To Reflect Macro Headwinds

- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Tesla Inc TSLA with a Buy rating but lowered the price target from $285 to $250.
- TSLA reported December quarter deliveries of 405.3k vehicles (below consensus 418.0k) though mostly expected with the week-long Shanghai shutdown.
- For the full-year 2022, total deliveries were 1.31M units, up 40% Y/Y, while overall production was up ~47% Y/Y, in line with previous TSLA commentary.
- TSLA noted an increase in cars in transport exiting the December quarter.
- However, Rakesh believes concerns remain around a weakening consumer driven by rising interest rates and broader macro concerns, which could continue to be a 1H23E headwind.
- The analyst also noted a critical one-week shutdown at the Shanghai factory (45%+ of TSLA annual capacity)
- Rakesh believes the December quarter top line could see challenges, with price cuts in both China (~9-10%) starting in October and the U.S., with ~$7,500 discounts on the Model 3/Y in the month of December.
- However, introducing the Inflation Reduction Act with certain Model 3/Y's now qualifying for the $7,500 credit could create a significant tailwind, the analyst noted.
- In addition, TSLA is beginning to ramp the Semi, with deliveries starting in December, though Rakesh believes volumes are currently low, while the Cybertruck is likely for a mid-2023 production start.
- Competition in China, the world's largest BEV market, is increasing as BYD Co, Ltd BYDDY and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd GELYF ramp up new EVs at an attractive price point.
- In the U.S., new EV models like the Silverado EV and the continued popularity of the Ioniq 5 EV could also add to competition concerns.
- Overall, 2022 EVs were up 65% Y/Y (vs. broader LVP, up ~6% Y/Y).
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 2.71% at $110.56 on the last check Thursday.
