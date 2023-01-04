Nvidia And Foxconn Joined Forces To Build Autonomous Vehicles

- Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA and key Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn collaborated to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.
- Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market.
- Foxconn-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) will feature DRIVE Orin ECUs and DRIVE Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving capabilities.
- The partnership with Foxconn will allow NVIDIA to scale its efforts further and meet growing industry demand as more transportation leaders select DRIVE Orin for intelligent vehicles.
- In addition, by building EVs on the DRIVE Hyperion-qualified sensor set, Foxconn will speed up its time-to-market and time-to-cost strategies.
- "Our partnership with Foxconn will provide OEMs developing intelligent driving solutions with a world-class supplier that can scale for volume manufacturing of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA.
- "Foxconn's decision to also use the DRIVE Hyperion sensor suite for its EVs will help accelerate their path to production without compromising safety, reliability or quality."
- Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 2.05% at $143.15 on Tuesday.
