Nvidia And Foxconn Joined Forces To Build Autonomous Vehicles

by

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA and key Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn collaborated to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.

and key supplier collaborated to develop autonomous vehicle platforms. Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market.

Foxconn-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) will feature DRIVE Orin ECUs and DRIVE Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving capabilities.

Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Apple, Nvidia As First Customers Of Arizona Plant: Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Apple, Nvidia As First Customers Of Arizona Plant: Report The partnership with Foxconn will allow NVIDIA to scale its efforts further and meet growing industry demand as more transportation leaders select DRIVE Orin for intelligent vehicles.

In addition, by building EVs on the DRIVE Hyperion-qualified sensor set, Foxconn will speed up its time-to-market and time-to-cost strategies.

"Our partnership with Foxconn will provide OEMs developing intelligent driving solutions with a world-class supplier that can scale for volume manufacturing of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA.

"Foxconn's decision to also use the DRIVE Hyperion sensor suite for its EVs will help accelerate their path to production without compromising safety, reliability or quality."

Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 2.05% at $143.15 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia