Nvidia And Foxconn Joined Forces To Build Autonomous Vehicles

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 4, 2023 7:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA and key Apple Inc AAPL supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF Foxconn collaborated to develop autonomous vehicle platforms.
  • Foxconn will be a tier-one manufacturer, producing electronic control units (ECUs) based on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for the global automotive market. 
  • Foxconn-manufactured electric vehicles (EVs) will feature DRIVE Orin ECUs and DRIVE Hyperion sensors for highly automated driving capabilities.
  • Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Wins Apple, Nvidia As First Customers Of Arizona Plant: Report
  • The partnership with Foxconn will allow NVIDIA to scale its efforts further and meet growing industry demand as more transportation leaders select DRIVE Orin for intelligent vehicles. 
  • In addition, by building EVs on the DRIVE Hyperion-qualified sensor set, Foxconn will speed up its time-to-market and time-to-cost strategies.
  • "Our partnership with Foxconn will provide OEMs developing intelligent driving solutions with a world-class supplier that can scale for volume manufacturing of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin platform," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. 
  • "Foxconn's decision to also use the DRIVE Hyperion sensor suite for its EVs will help accelerate their path to production without compromising safety, reliability or quality."
  • Price Action: NVDA shares closed lower by 2.05% at $143.15 on Tuesday.

