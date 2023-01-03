US Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Falls 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.31% to 33,044.71 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 10,384.91. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 3,821.99.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares gained by 1.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bilibili Inc. BILU, up 15%, and iQIYI, Inc. IQ, up 15%.



In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 1.4%.



Top Headline

Equities Trading UP

Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX shares shot up 193% to $0.3254 after the company announced it submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for OTC use of its COVID-19 & Flu test.

Equities Trading DOWN

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares tumbled 11% to $109.86 after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries that came in below market estimates. The company delivered more than 405,278 cars in the fourth quarter, and produced over 439,000. This represented a 31.33% year-over-year rise and a 17.87% sequential growth. The consensus estimate for Q4 deliveries compiled by Tesla’s investor relations was 417,957 units.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.8% to $78.79 while gold traded up 0.6% at $1,837.40.



Silver traded up 1.3% to $24.345 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.1% to $3.8065.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.31%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.4% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.43%. The German DAX gained 0.92%, French CAC 40 rose 0.65% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.19%.



The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI rose to 45.3 in December versus a preliminary reading of 44.7. The unemployment rate in Germany came in unchanged at 5.5% in December.



Asia Pacific Markets



Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.84%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.88%.



The Caixin general manufacturing PMI for China declined to 49.0 in December, recording the lowest reading since September. Singapore’s economy expanded 2.2% from a year ago in the fourth quarter.

Economics

US manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 for December, versus prior reading of 47.7. Analysts were also expecting a reading of 46.2.

Construction spending increased 0.2% month-over-month in November versus a revised 0.2% drop in the prior month.



COVID-19 Update

