Joe Biden had a brief message for North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, whose nuclear saber-rattling has risked overshadowing the U.S. President's first official Asia trip in May.What Happened: When reporters asked Biden what message he had for Kim on his last day in South Korea, the U.S. President said, "Hello... period."

"We are prepared for anything North Korea does. We've had — thought through how we're going to respond to whatever they do."

Citing fears of North Korea launching a missile test during Biden's visit, the White House had canceled his trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides North and South Korea.

Biden spent two days in Seoul with newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol. The two leaders said they were looking at expanding the "scope and scale" of joint military exercises, "considering the evolving threat" from North Korea.

Additional Agenda: Biden left for Japan on Sunday from Seoul to mark his first official visit to the Asian nation as President.

South Korea and the U.S. in a joint statement said the two presidents "expressed concern over the recent COVID-19 outbreak" and "are willing to work with the international community" to assist North Korea in containing the virus.

