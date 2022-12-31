Musk Announces New Twitter Navigation Tools Set For January 2023 Release

Last week, Twitter was down for several users across the world. In addition, people reported the service was not functioning as expected on the Downdetector platform.

Hours after the short-term Twitter outage, CEO Elon Musk shared that "significant" backend server architecture has been introduced and the social media platform should be faster than before.

On Friday, he announced that a new navigation feature would be added to Twitter in the new year, aiming to make the whole Twitter experience better and faster.

"As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists, and topics will become awesome," he said.

He also shared that Twitter now has the bookmark function accessible through the share button and said that, unlike likes, bookmarks are private.

Twitter is already allowing users to swap between the chronological timeline that shows the latest tweets and the home timeline, which displays recommended tweets by the tapping star icon.

One of his followers asked about swiping across lists feature on the mobile application.

"Lists, too", Musk replied.

Since Musk took control of Twitter, he has been announcing various changes to the platform. In addition, he has been interacting with the users to make additional improvements.

Recently, he said that Twitter would tweak its rolled-out view count feature, allowing users to turn it off if desired.

"We'll tidy up the aesthetics and add a setting to turn it off, but I think almost everyone will grow to like it," he said in a tweet.

Photo: Courtesy of shutterstock.com and Dunk on flickr