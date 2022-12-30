ñol

Yandex Co-Founder Arkady Volozh Bids Goodbye To Staff

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 7:17 AM | 1 min read
  • The co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex N.V. YNDX, Arkady Volozh, bid farewell to its staff ahead of a corporate restructuring.
  • The restructuring could see ownership of many of the firm's core services change hands, Reuters reports.
  • Volozh departed as CEO and left the board of directors after the European Union included him in its sanctions against Russian entities and individuals in June. 
  • Volozh called the EU's decision "misguided."
  • "As you know, I haven't really been involved in Yandex's Russian business for some time, but this year I had to step down from the company completely," the report quoted Volozh.
  • In November, Yandex's Dutch-registered holding company shared plans to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group, including its main revenue-generating businesses.
  • The report further noted that the international divisions of Yandex's self-driving technologies, cloud computing, data labelling, and edtech would be developed independently from Russia.
  • "It's my hope to be able to advise the four international start-ups that might in the future develop independently from Yandex," Volozh said.

