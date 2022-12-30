Yandex Co-Founder Arkady Volozh Bids Goodbye To Staff

- The co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex N.V. YNDX, Arkady Volozh, bid farewell to its staff ahead of a corporate restructuring.
- The restructuring could see ownership of many of the firm's core services change hands, Reuters reports.
- Volozh departed as CEO and left the board of directors after the European Union included him in its sanctions against Russian entities and individuals in June.
- Volozh called the EU's decision "misguided."
- "As you know, I haven't really been involved in Yandex's Russian business for some time, but this year I had to step down from the company completely," the report quoted Volozh.
- In November, Yandex's Dutch-registered holding company shared plans to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group, including its main revenue-generating businesses.
- The report further noted that the international divisions of Yandex's self-driving technologies, cloud computing, data labelling, and edtech would be developed independently from Russia.
- "It's my hope to be able to advise the four international start-ups that might in the future develop independently from Yandex," Volozh said.
