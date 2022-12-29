Why Hoth Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By More Than 130%? Here Are 60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH shares jumped 131.5% to $10.19 after the FDA accepted the IND application for HT-001.
- Quotient Limited QTNT shares jumped 124% to $0.5382 after dropping around 38% on Wednesday. Quotient recently announced the intent to voluntary delist from the Nasdaq Global Market.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX climbed 65.8% to $3.8150 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Baudax Bio recently announced initiation of a Phase II clinical trial evaluationg BX1000 in patients undergoing surgery.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI gained 52% to $2.76. Palisade Bio recently provided an update on its U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating LB1148 for the reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares climbed 40.5% to $12.88. Nuwellis announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement for SeaStar Medical Holding’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) for acute kidney injury (AKI) in children.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM gained 29.9% to $3.3512.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. ALBT jumped 24% to $0.4903.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. QNRX gained 23.3% to $1.4667. Quoin Pharmaceuticals recently announced dosing of first patient in clinical trial in Netherton Syndrome.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 22.8% to $0.5701.
- Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT gained 22.2% to $0.2750 after the company announced it now supports cross-border logistics requirements for a global electric-electronic equipment company.
- ASAP, Inc. ASAP gained 22.2% to $0.3987. Aqua Metals 10% owner Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a total of 283,250 shares at an average price of $0.71.
- Taylor Devices, Inc. TAYD jumped 22.1% to $13.30 after the company posted a rise in quarterly earnings.
- REE Automotive Ltd. REE surged 21.4% to $0.37.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX gained 20.3% to $4.20.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA rose 19.3% to $14.89. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 218% on Wednesday after the company announced FDA acceptance of a IND application for its KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX rose 19% to $10.07. TG Therapeutics shares gained 8% on Wednesday following FDA approval of ublituximab.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. PME gained 17.7% to $0.40.
- SeqLL Inc. SQL jumped 17.3% to $0.3045.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO rose 16.5% to $7.85.
- Niu Technologies NIU jumped 16.3% to $5.43.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN gained 16.2% to $0.7875.
- Carvana Co. CVNA rose 16.2% to $4.45.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT gained 16% to $0.33.
- Relativity Acquisition Corp. RACY gained 15.5% to $11.52.
- OPKO Health, Inc. OPK gained 14.7% to $1.2050.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. CHRS rose 14.6% to $7.14.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX surged 14.4% to $10.37.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN shares rose 14.3% to $1.60 after the company announced it entered into an equity capital contribution agreement last week with Chevron New Energies, a division of Chevron’s U.S. business, and Raven SR.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK surged 14.3% to $1.52.
- ProKidney Corp. PROK jumped 14% to $6.24.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 13.3% to $5.39.
- OpGen, Inc. OPGN gained 13.1% to $0.1436.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND jumped 13% to $12.81.
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ rose 12.6% to $0.1286 after dropping around 9% on Wednesday.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM gained 12.6% to $12.10.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 12.4% to $4.9906.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ICLK gained 12.2% to $4.24. iClick Interactive Asia announced a $5 million share repurchase program from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE gained 11.4% to $0.8589.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM gained 11.1% to $1.3105.
- Matterport, Inc. MTTR jumped 9.9% to $2.65.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. ELYS rose 9.4% to $0.2843 after dropping around 30% on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology and Cloakbook were recently granted a license to commence sportsbook operations in Washington, D.C.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTGM rose 9.4% to $3.8599 after dropping 18% on Wednesday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics recently announced the closing of a $10 million offering.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN rose 9.1% to $0.2314. Mullen Automotive recently announced its I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV has arrived Europe.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA gained 8.6% to $122.42. The move appears to be driven by positive commentary from CEO Elon Musk and analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 8.5% to $0.2563. Smart For Life recently announced the launch of Greens First Protein Bars.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM jumped 8.5% to $9.80.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. CPS gained 8.2% to $8.15.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL gained 7% to $0.0845 after declining over 10% on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group recently named Alex Igelman as Chief Executive Officer.
Losers
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares fell 36.9% to $4.33. The
- Committee on Foreign Investment issued an interim order preventing closing of pending merger with Invox Pharma Limited, preventing the consummation of the transactions pursuant to the merger agreement citing unresolved national security risks.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR dropped 21.1% to $0.4650.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY declined 18.9% to $0.1940.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI fell 18.6% to $1.70.
- Titan Medical Inc. TMDI dropped 17.5% to $0.6101. Titan Medical announced receipt of Nasdaq listing determination regarding delisting.
- Onion Global Limited OG declined 17.2% to $0.24.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. MRM fell 15% to $5.10. MEDIROM Healthcare recently posted H1 sales of $23.19 million.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM fell 14.8% to $52.98. Cal-Maine Foods reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped expectations.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU dropped 13.6% to $0.4034.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU fell 8.3% to $2.5901 after dropping 14% on Wednesday.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 7.4% to $0.2501. Minerva Surgical shares climbed 66% on Wednesday after the company announced a $30 million private placement of common stock led by Accelmed Partners.
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN dropped 7% to $1.19. Rail Vision recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share.
