Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above This Key Level; BitDAO Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower this morning, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading above the $16,600 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but prices remained above the key $1,200 mark on Thursday.
BitDAO BIT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $799.23 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $16,640, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,202 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- BitDAO BIT/USD
Price: $0.332
24-hour gain: 17.8%
- Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD
Price: $1.37
24-hour gain: 5.3%
- Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $4.08
24-hour gain: 3.7%
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $42.31
24-hour gain: 2.9%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $5.36
24-hour gain: 2.1%
Losers
- Terra Classic LUNC/USD
Price: $0.0001466
24-hour drop: 7.3%
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $9.43
24-hour drop: 6.1%
- GateToken GT/USD
Price: $3.14
24-hour drop: 5.7%
- Helium HNT/USD
Price: $1.71
24-hour drop: 4.1%
- XDC Network XDC/USD
Price: $0.02562
24-hour drop: 4.1%
