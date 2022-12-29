ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above This Key Level; BitDAO Emerges As Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 9:54 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower this morning, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading above the $16,600 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but prices remained above the key $1,200 mark on Thursday.

BitDAO BIT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $799.23 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $16,640, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,202 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

 

  • BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.332
24-hour gain: 17.8%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.37
24-hour gain: 5.3%

  • Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $4.08
24-hour gain: 3.7%

  • Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $42.31
24-hour gain: 2.9%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.36
24-hour gain: 2.1%


Losers

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0001466
24-hour drop: 7.3%

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $9.43
24-hour drop: 6.1%

  • GateToken GT/USD

Price: $3.14
24-hour drop: 5.7%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $1.71
24-hour drop: 4.1%

  • XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.02562
24-hour drop: 4.1%

Read This Next: Tesla To $250? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop GainersCryptocurrencyNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved