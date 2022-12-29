Ethereum Edges Lower But Remains Above This Key Level; BitDAO Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower this morning, with prices for the most valued cryptocurrency in the world trading above the $16,600 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but prices remained above the key $1,200 mark on Thursday.

BitDAO BIT/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $799.23 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.6% at $16,640, while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,202 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.332

24-hour gain: 17.8%

Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $1.37

24-hour gain: 5.3%

Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $4.08

24-hour gain: 3.7%

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $42.31

24-hour gain: 2.9%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.36

24-hour gain: 2.1%



Losers

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0001466

24-hour drop: 7.3%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $9.43

24-hour drop: 6.1%

GateToken GT/USD

Price: $3.14

24-hour drop: 5.7%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $1.71

24-hour drop: 4.1%

XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.02562

24-hour drop: 4.1%

