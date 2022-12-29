Freedom Is Electric: Dodge Ram EV Trademarks Could Point To Features Of Highly Anticipated Pickup Truck

One of the bestselling pickup trucks could be nearing its public unveiling and bring more competition to an already heated field.

What Happened: The Dodge Ram pickup truck is one of the bestselling vehicles in the U.S. An electric version of the popular pickup is expected to launch in 2024, bringing competition to a crowded area that will also have Tesla Inc TSLA soon enter the market with the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

New trademark filings uncovered by CarBuzz showed Dodge parent company Stellantis NV STLA filed on Dec. 23 for the term Ram 1500 REV. The trademark is expected to be used for the electric version of the popular Ram pickup truck.

REV in the name could refer to revolution or could refer to the range extender version. Dodge said that while it was launching an electric pickup later than rivals, it would focus on features such as range and towing to beat them.

Stellantis also trademarked the term “freedom is electric,” which will likely be used for the company's EV offerings.

Why It’s Important: The Ram electric pickup truck is expected to be released in 2024, which puts it behind rivals such as Ford Motor Company F, Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN, General Motors Company GM and likely Tesla.

The Ram electric pickup truck will be unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, when more details could emerge.

Through the first nine months of 2022, the Dodge Ram was the third bestselling vehicle in the U.S. according to Car and Driver. The 363,089 units sold trailed only the 374,479 and 467,307 units for GM's Silverado pickup truck and Ford's F-Series pickup truck, respectively.

