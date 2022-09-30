ñol

Here's Why Credit Suisse Sees Sharp Upside In This Travel Platform

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 1:53 PM | 1 min read
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • There is a secular trend among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to shift travel expenses from unmanaged channels into Travel Management Companies (TMCs).
  • TMCs, the analyst says, have the realized benefits of cost savings, better access to inventory/content, fulfillment of safety/well-being requirements, and greater compliance/control over spending.
  • The acquisition of Egencia and Ovation has positioned the company as the market leader within the SME opportunity, notes Stephen Ju.
  • Risks for the company, the analyst cited, may include competition with other travel management companies, slower-than-expected SME migration to managed business travel, macroeconomic uncertainty, ongoing effects from COVID-19, and greater secular use of videoconference technologies as a substitute product.
  • Price Action: GBTG shares are trading higher by 5.03% at $5.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

