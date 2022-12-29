ñol

TSMC Starts Commercializing Next-Gen Chips To Tap Growing Demand From iPhones, Internet Servers And Supercomputers

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 29, 2022 6:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM kicked off mass production of next-generation chips Thursday, ensuring the island's status as the linchpin of critical technology.
  • The primary chipmaker for Apple Inc AAPL began bulk production of advanced 3-nm chips at its Tainan campus in southern Taiwan, Bloomberg reports.
  • TSMC geared up on the production of technology likely to control the following lineup of cutting-edge devices from iPhones to internet servers to supercomputers.
  • Also Read: Apple Chief Deepens Collaboration With TSMC's US Plants
  • TSMC Chairman Mark Liu expressed confidence in the longer-term outlook for chip demand and promised to build future generations of 2-nm chips in the Taiwanese cities of Hsinchu and Taichung.
  • "The semiconductor industry will grow rapidly over the next decade, and Taiwan will surely play an even more critical role in the global economy," Liu said. Demand for the 3-nm chips is "very strong."
  • Taiwan is home to more than 90% of the leading-edge chip manufacturing capacity.
  • TSMC had shared plans to offer 4-nm chips at a new Arizona plant in 2024 and 3-nm chips at a second U.S. plant in 2026. 
  • TSMC also ramped up capacity in Japan and explored sites in countries like Germany.
  • Samsung commercialized 3-nm semiconductors in June to catch up to TSMC in the contract chipmaking business and tap the growing demand for high-performance devices that consume less power.
  • TSMC's growing dominance of high-end chipmaking coincides with U.S. sanctions on China's semiconductor industry.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 1.22% at $73.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

