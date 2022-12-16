Elon Musk Takes Down Twitter Spaces To 'Fix Legacy Bug,' But Is It Already Back In Action?

Elon Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist” and formerly the richest man in the world, continued his very public feud with his detractors, this time disabling the Twitter Spaces audio content feature.

What Happened: This move was in apparent reaction to journalists Musk had suspended using Spaces to reach the Twitter audience.

BuzzFeed News reporter Katie Notopoulos went live on Twitter Spaces to discuss the unannounced rash of banning reporters and publications when she found that she could not post but could still use the Twitter Spaces feature. Notopoulos was joined by reporters Drew Harwell of the Washington Post and Matt Binder of Mashable. Both were also suspended.

The now-deleted Spaces gained up to 40,000 listeners before Musk jumped to angrily say that anyone who doxxes other users will be suspended. This was in reaction to a now-banned account, @Elonjet that was tracking the movements of Elon Musk’s private jet using publicly available information.

Doxxing is meant to refer to when a user “publishes private or identifying information about (a particular individual) on the internet, typically with malicious intent.” It is questionable whether tracking Musk’s plane using public information fits this definition.

Musk tweeted Thursday night, “We’re fixing a Legacy bug. Should be working tomorrow.”

At the time of writing, a quick test-Spaces seemed to indicate that the feature has been restored.

