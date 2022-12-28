ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Goldman Sachs To $492? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 28, 2022 9:05 AM | 2 min read
Goldman Sachs To $492? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Stephens & Co. raised Teleflex Incorporated TFX price target from $280 to $295. Stephens & Co. analyst George Sellers maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Teleflex shares rose 0.1% to close at $248.87 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $512 to $492. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs shares fell 1% to settle at $341.97 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut STAAR Surgical Company STAA price target from $91 to $85. Stephens & Co. analyst George Sellers maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. STAAR Surgical fell 0.9% to close at $47.98 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer cut Bank of America Corporation BAC price target from $52 to $51. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America shares rose 0.2% to close at $32.53 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities slashed the price target on Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR from $14 to $12. JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht maintained a Market Outperform rating on the stock. Clipper Realty shares gained 2.7% to close at $6.53 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer cut Citigroup Inc. C price target from $90 to $87. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup shares rose 0.3% to close at $44.39 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Cutera, Inc. CUTR price target from $78 to $68. Stephens & Co. analyst George Sellers maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Cutera shares fell 2.5% to close at $42.72 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer slashed JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM price target from $174 to $169. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan shares rose 0.4% to close at $131.74 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer reduced Morgan Stanley MS price target from $102 to $97. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley shares fell 1.2% to close at $85.06 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. cut Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA price target from $90 to $87. Stephens & Co. analyst George Sellers maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Establishment Labs Holdings shares fell 4.5% to close at $60.12 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp USB price target from $71 to $70. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. U.S. Bancorp shares rose 1% to close at $43.65 on Tuesday.

Check This Out: 5 Most Cheap IT Stocks You Should Think About

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved