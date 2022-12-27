Jim Cramer Loves This Stock: 'We've Got So Much Money Coming For Infrastructure From The Federal Government'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he loves Eagle Materials Inc. EXP. "We’ve got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government."

Cramer said Energy Transfer LP ET is a buy.

The "Mad Money" host said Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR is too dangerous. "We’re going to have to stay away," he added.

Earlier in December, JP Morgan decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Healthcare Realty Trust and lower its price target from $28.00 to $22.00.

Price Action: Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust gained 1% to close at $18.81, while Energy Transfer shares gained 1.3% to settle at $11.96 on Friday. Eagle Materials shares rose 1.6% to close at $133.46 during the session.

