Jim Cramer Believes These 3 Communication Services Stocks Are Buys In Otherwise 'Untouchable' Group

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 26, 2022 6:07 AM | 1 min read
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has suggested three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group.

What Happened: “In an awful year for stocks, communication services was the worst group in the S&P 500, which is really saying something,” Cramer said, according to CNBC.

The communication services sector includes telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies, and some large internet companies.

Following are the three stocks that Cramer talks about:

1) T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS: The market expert called the company the best-performing wireless carrier in the U.S. and added that he believes in the stock’s ability to soar. Shares of T-Mobile have gained over 22% since the beginning of the year.

2. Walt Disney Co. DIS: Cramer said the company will turn itself around given the fact that CEO Bob Iger has returned to the helm. Shares of Walt Disney have shed over 43% since the beginning of 2022.

3. Netflix Inc. NFLX: Cramer said he is “feeling better and better” about the company. Shares of Netflix have lost over 50% since the beginning of the year.

Cramer’s recommendation comes at a time when the much-awaited Santa Claus rally did not materialize after persistent rate hikes by the Federal Reserve dented equity and bond markets alike this year.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost over 19% this year while the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF BND shed over 13%.

