US Deep Freeze Forecast To Break Christmas Eve Records, Storm Claims At Least 15 Lives

Millions of Americans woke up to a devastating Christmas Eve as people witnessed destructive winds, heavy snow, and power cut across the country.

In New York’s Buffalo area, strong winds and heavy snow made visibility close to zero Friday into Saturday, with winds gusting up to 65 mph and making temperatures feel well below zero.

The arctic blast is expected to produce the coldest Christmas Eve ever on record in several cities from Pennsylvania to Florida.

According to Reuters, the capital cities of Florida and Georgia - Tallahassee and Atlanta - were likewise expected to record their coldest daytime Christmas Eve high temperatures.

Washington, D.C., was forecast to experience its chilliest Dec. 24 since 1906.

At least 15 people were killed across four states due to the heavy cyclone. In addition, three more weather-related fatalities were confirmed in Kentucky - two from car accidents and one from a homeless person.

From the Canadian to the Mexican border and coast to coast, some 240 million people in all were under winter weather warnings and advisories of some sort, reports Reuters.

According to the tracking site Poweroutage.us, as many as 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were left without power.

More than 5,700 U.S. flights were canceled on Friday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Bitter cold, along with high winds, extended through the Deep South to the U.S.-Mexico borders.

Photo: Ron Frazier on flick