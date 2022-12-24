Trump Warns US 'Saying Exactly The Wrong Thing' On Russia-Ukraine War: 'We'll End Up In World War 3'

Donald Trump warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could morph into “World War III” and that the United States should be urging for peace between the two countries.

What Happened: The former president’s comments were made at a stump speech for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake and senate candidate Blake Masters.

“We have to be very smart and very nimble. We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing. We’ll end up in a World War III,” said Trump at the rally organized at Mesa, Arizona, reported The Hill.

Warning on the dangers of a potential worldwide conflict, Trump reportedly said, “We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will never be a war like this.”

Why It Matters: In the wake of President Joe Biden’s remarks warning of nuclear armageddon last week, Trump said the U.S. is saying “exactly the wrong thing” to Russia, according to the Hill.

However, it was recently reported that the Department of Health and Human Services has purchased $290 million worth of anti-radiation drugs in the wake of comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin accused the West of “nuclear blackmail” and warned Russia was not bluffing about using all means to protect its territory.

Trump shared clips from the rally on his Truth Social account. He also proclaimed solidarity with protestors in Iran at the event.

