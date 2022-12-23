Why Applied Molecular Transport Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 55%? Here Are 47 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Expion360 Inc. XPON shares jumped 175% to $2.70 after the company announced it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE rose 50% to $1.79 after jumping 75% on Thursday. AMC announced it would sell APE units to Antara Capital at an average price of $0.66 per share.

Immuron Limited IMRN rose 44.2% to $2.4963 after the company received FDA approval for Travelan IND application.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 41.8% to $0.1250 after gaining 73% on Thursday. Core Scientific recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM gained 24.3% to $1.69.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI shares rose 23.4% to $0.5797 after the company agreed to sell three buildings for $48 million.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA gained 22.4% to $2.29.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 20.3% to $1.1489 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares rose 20% to $1.41 after the company announced the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on its VITESSE Phase 3 Pivotal Trial.

TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP jumped 18.6% to $1.4950.

Omeros Corporation OMER shares gained 16.9% to $2.98. Omeros, last month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA surged 12% to $0.0955.

Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE gained 12% to $0.4025.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO jumped 11.2% to $1.14.

Hallador Energy Company HNRG shares gained 10.9% to $10.86.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE jumped 9.8% to $13.22.

Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 9.8% to $0.5160 after gaining 9% on Thursday. Versus recently announced pricing of a $2.1 million public offering.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 9.7% to $11.11.

BiomX Inc. PHGE jumped 9.7% to $0.21.

CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS rose 9.1% to $35.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC gained 8% to $5.17. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently announced it entered into a clinical development collaboration for a potential Phase 2 study of ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma with Pfizer and agreed to sell about 5.38 million of its common shares at a price of $4.65 per share to Pfizer for proceeds of approximately $25 million.



Losers

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI shares dipped 55.7% to $0.4560 after the company announced top-line Phase 2 results from the LOMBARD monotherapy trial, in which the company saw similar clinical remission rates in patients receiving AMT-101 compared to the placebo at week 12.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ shares dipped 48% to $1.85. MingZhu Logistics recently announced a $34 million transportation agreement with Xinjiang Tianfu Yitong Supply Chain Management.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares fell 48% to $0.69 after jumping 92% on Thursday. E-Home Household Services recently entered into definitive equity transfer agreement for acquisition of 20% equity interests in Zhongrun Pharmaceutical.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO dropped 39.6% to $0.7791.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 25.8% to $11.03. Dragonfly Energy recently secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO dropped 25% to $2.1001. The FDA recently announced a clinical hold on the company's IND application for miroliverELAP.

Renren Inc. RENN fell 23% to $1.40. Renren recently announced special cash distribution of $31.5585 per ADS.

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL fell 17.5% to $7.91. On December 22, 2022, Kalera shareholders approved a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT fell 16.4% to $1.2699.

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 16.3% to $8.04

Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK fell 15.6% to $1.0207.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA dropped 15.5% to $7.86. Cabaletta Bio recently announced a $35 million offering,

Mission Produce Inc AVO fell 15.1% to $12.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO dipped 15% to $1.02.

Dada Nexus Limited DADA fell 14% to $6.54.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. EVK dropped 14.2% to $0.3432. Ever-Glory announced voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 11% to $0.2225 after jumping 24% on Thursday.

TAL Education Group TAL dropped 10.8% to $8.99.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 10.8% to $4.3797. AMC Entertainment Holdings announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI dropped 10% to $2.7208. The company reported results from the Kures Therapeutics Phase 1 trial of KUR-10.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT declined 9.4% to $17.39. B of A Securities maintained Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $38 to $35.

Acasti Pharma Inc. ACST shares fell 8.8% to $0.5017. Acasti Pharma recently said preliminary topline results met all primary outcome measures in single dose pharmacokinetic study for GTX-101.

Li Auto Inc. LI fell 8.1% to $18.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT dropped 8.1% to $12.38. Intercept resubmitted New Drug Application to the FDA For obeticholic acid in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 5.7% to $2.81. Berkeley Lights agreed to acquire IsoPlexis in an all-stock transaction valued at $57.8 million.

Limoneira Co LMNR fell 4.1% to $12.79. Limoneira posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates.

