ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Applied Molecular Transport Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 55%? Here Are 47 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 23, 2022 1:24 PM | 6 min read
Why Applied Molecular Transport Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 55%? Here Are 47 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Expion360 Inc. XPON shares jumped 175% to $2.70 after the company announced it has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE rose 50% to $1.79 after jumping 75% on Thursday. AMC announced it would sell APE units to Antara Capital at an average price of $0.66 per share.
  • Immuron Limited IMRN rose 44.2% to $2.4963 after the company received FDA approval for Travelan IND application.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 41.8% to $0.1250 after gaining 73% on Thursday. Core Scientific recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM gained 24.3% to $1.69.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI shares rose 23.4% to $0.5797 after the company agreed to sell three buildings for $48 million.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA gained 22.4% to $2.29.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. APRN rose 20.3% to $1.1489 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT shares rose 20% to $1.41 after the company announced the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on its VITESSE Phase 3 Pivotal Trial.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. TSP jumped 18.6% to $1.4950.
  • Omeros Corporation OMER shares gained 16.9% to $2.98. Omeros, last month, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA surged 12% to $0.0955.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE gained 12% to $0.4025.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO jumped 11.2% to $1.14.
  • Hallador Energy Company HNRG shares gained 10.9% to $10.86.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE jumped 9.8% to $13.22.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS rose 9.8% to $0.5160 after gaining 9% on Thursday. Versus recently announced pricing of a $2.1 million public offering.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 9.7% to $11.11.
  • BiomX Inc. PHGE jumped 9.7% to $0.21.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS rose 9.1% to $35.00.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC gained 8% to $5.17. ORIC Pharmaceuticals recently announced it entered into a clinical development collaboration for a potential Phase 2 study of ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma with Pfizer and agreed to sell about 5.38 million of its common shares at a price of $4.65 per share to Pfizer for proceeds of approximately $25 million.


Losers

  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. AMTI shares dipped 55.7% to $0.4560 after the company announced top-line Phase 2 results from the LOMBARD monotherapy trial, in which the company saw similar clinical remission rates in patients receiving AMT-101 compared to the placebo at week 12.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ shares dipped 48% to $1.85. MingZhu Logistics recently announced a $34 million transportation agreement with Xinjiang Tianfu Yitong Supply Chain Management.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares fell 48% to $0.69 after jumping 92% on Thursday. E-Home Household Services recently entered into definitive equity transfer agreement for acquisition of 20% equity interests in Zhongrun Pharmaceutical.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO dropped 39.6% to $0.7791.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 25.8% to $11.03. Dragonfly Energy recently secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO dropped 25% to $2.1001. The FDA recently announced a clinical hold on the company's IND application for miroliverELAP.
  • Renren Inc. RENN fell 23% to $1.40. Renren recently announced special cash distribution of $31.5585 per ADS.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL fell 17.5% to $7.91. On December 22, 2022, Kalera shareholders approved a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT fell 16.4% to $1.2699.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL dropped 16.3% to $8.04
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK fell 15.6% to $1.0207.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA dropped 15.5% to $7.86. Cabaletta Bio recently announced a $35 million offering,
  • Mission Produce Inc AVO fell 15.1% to $12.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO dipped 15% to $1.02.
  • Dada Nexus Limited DADA fell 14% to $6.54.
  • Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. EVK dropped 14.2% to $0.3432. Ever-Glory announced voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA fell 11% to $0.2225 after jumping 24% on Thursday.
  • TAL Education Group TAL dropped 10.8% to $8.99.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC fell 10.8% to $4.3797. AMC Entertainment Holdings announced an equity capital raise and a debt for equity exchange.
  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI dropped 10% to $2.7208. The company reported results from the Kures Therapeutics Phase 1 trial of KUR-10.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT declined 9.4% to $17.39. B of A Securities maintained Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $38 to $35.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. ACST shares fell 8.8% to $0.5017. Acasti Pharma recently said preliminary topline results met all primary outcome measures in single dose pharmacokinetic study for GTX-101.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 8.1% to $18.77.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT dropped 8.1% to $12.38. Intercept resubmitted New Drug Application to the FDA For obeticholic acid in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 5.7% to $2.81. Berkeley Lights agreed to acquire IsoPlexis in an all-stock transaction valued at $57.8 million.
  • Limoneira Co LMNR fell 4.1% to $12.79. Limoneira posted a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates.

Also Check This Out Tesla To $175? Here Are 10 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas