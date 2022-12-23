ñol

Craziest Bomb Cyclone Images You'll See As Arctic Havoc Descends On US

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
December 23, 2022 12:41 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The last bomb cyclone to wreak havoc in the U.S. was on March 13, 2019, in southern Colorado.
  • "My cousins lost all of their cars to flooding," one observer noted.
A powerful, and windy winter storm — dubbed a "bomb cyclone" due to the plummeting barometric pressure — is blasting its way across the U.S. and Canada, affecting millions who are gearing up for holiday travel.

The last bomb cyclone to wreak havoc in the U.S. was on March 13, 2019, in southern Colorado. It set a record for the lowest pressure ever recorded over the Rocky Mountain state.

Here are some of the craziest images and video of the storm.
 

