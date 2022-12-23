Craziest Bomb Cyclone Images You'll See As Arctic Havoc Descends On US

A powerful, and windy winter storm — dubbed a "bomb cyclone" due to the plummeting barometric pressure — is blasting its way across the U.S. and Canada, affecting millions who are gearing up for holiday travel.
The last bomb cyclone to wreak havoc in the U.S. was on March 13, 2019, in southern Colorado. It set a record for the lowest pressure ever recorded over the Rocky Mountain state.
Here are some of the craziest images and video of the storm.
It's kinda cold out there, Louisville. Be safe, bundle up. @courierjournal #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/DyFf32eB6U— Michael Clevenger (@MClevenger_CJ) December 23, 2022
My friend Amanda just took these shots of King's Beach in Swampscott now flooded and closed to traffic. #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/WI4PLwwaSX— Brian Riccio (@wtfdic_hour) December 23, 2022
Narragansett open again & relatively calm compared to high tide at 7 am. Road's a mess & they're ploughing sand off it.— Marlo Garnsworthy @icebird@scicomm.xyz 🌊� (@MarloWordyBird) December 23, 2022
Narrow River totally unindated, marsh fully underwater, the Middlebridge marina flooded. This pic is about 4 hours after high tide! #WinterStormElliott pic.twitter.com/woMv41A4C9
#WinterStormElliott @CityOfBoston @BostonEnviro #EastBoston— Kannan Thiruvengadam (@KannanBoston) December 23, 2022
Flooding at Clippership Wharf, LoPresti Park, and Shaws supermarket
High tide + Wind (Storm surge) means Occasional Flooding in 2022
What will it mean in 2032? 2042? 2052?#ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/yfD1FipnWJ
.@CNYCentral: Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County, New York hit hard https://t.co/78FhTk7lGW #BombCyclone #ArcticFront #ArcticBlast #WinterStorm #winterstormelliott— Kevin Olivas (@KevinOlivasMedi) December 23, 2022
