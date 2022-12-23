ñol

Stellantis Eyes Stake In Hydrogen Mobility Company Symbio

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 23, 2022 6:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA has initiated exclusive negotiations with Faurecia to acquire a substantial stake in Symbio, a hydrogen mobility company.
  • Symbio, a Faurecia & Michelin MGDDY joint venture, is a Stellantis partner in deploying hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicle program.
  • The move is a part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which includes expanding its hydrogen offering to large vans as early as 2024 in Europe and 2025 in the U.S.
  • In October 2022, Symbio announced its HyMotive project, which will increase its total production capacity in France to 100,000 systems per year by 2028.
  • Also Read: Stellantis Recalls Over 1M Trucks On Faulty Tailgate Issue
  • The transaction will enable Symbio to expand its development by capitalizing on Stellantis' leadership in the European and American automotive markets.
  • "Symbio's technical roadmap perfectly matches with Stellantis' hydrogen roll-out plans in Europe and in the U.S.," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.
  • "This move will foster the speed of development to bring low emission products to our customers, beyond traditional electric vehicles."
  • The company expects the transaction's closing to occur in the first semester of 2023.
  • Also SeeWorkers At General Motors-LG Energy Owned Ohio Battery Plant Vote Favoring Unionization
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $13.96 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

