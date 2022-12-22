Putin-Linked Wagner Group Under US Sanctions Radar For Procuring Weapons From Kim Jong Un

The Biden Administration is mulling new sanctions for Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin to cripple the private militia accused of fighting alongside Russian troops in the Ukraine war.

What Happened: The U.S. Commerce Department is placing export controls on Russia's Wagner group to restrict its access to technology and equipment, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Thursday, reported Bloomberg.

This came after the U.S. alleged that the Wagner group accepted the delivery of weapons from Pyongyang, including infantry rockets and missiles. Washington also plans to raise Kim Jong Un's arms shipments at the United Nations Security Council, Kirby said, because it violated the council's resolutions.

"Just like the Russian government, Wagner has been forced to rely on pariah states to enable its campaign there in Ukraine," Kirby said.

See Also: US, South Korea Plan First Large-Scale, Live-Fire Drill In 6 Years Amid Kim Jong Un’s Growing Military Threat

"We are expanding the Entity Listing of Wagner to ensure it cannot access any equipment anywhere in the world based on U.S. technology or production equipment."

"The amount of material delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine, but we are certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment."

Meanwhile, North Korea slammed the U.S. for its "foolish attempt" and warned of "undesirable consequences."

See Also: President Biden Has This…Really Short…Message For Kim Jong-Un

"The U.S. is now trying to cook up a “presidential statement” of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemning the DPRK’s exercise of the right to self-defense," North Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to KCNA.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.