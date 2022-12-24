FIFA World Cup, Taylor Swift And, Umm...Air Fryer — Here Are Instagram's Top 2022 Hashtags

As 2022 wraps, social media platforms have started announcing the year's biggest and most popular trends. Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Instagram has also announced the top trending hashtags of 2022 — some of those will tickle your funny bone while others will prompt you to introspect.

What Happened: From #AIRFRYER to #SPYXFAMILY — an anime based on Japanese manga series — this year's top trending hashtags are a mixed batch. While some are popular, others are pretty random, to begin with.

See Also: Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts

Here's a look at the complete list of the top 10 trending Instagram hashtags of 2022:

From air fryers to anime, these were the top trending hashtags of 2022 🚀 pic.twitter.com/rUc9tGLMUD

#MAHSAAMINI

Iran is amid nationwide anti-regime unrest after the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman, in police custody. Morality police detained her for allegedly wearing her hijab "improperly."

#TAYLORSWIFT

At the time of writing, Taylor Swift had 237 million followers on Instagram. In October, the singer-songwriter dropped her 10th studio album "Midnights." Earlier, this month, several Swift fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster — an American ticket sales and distribution company — in a California court, accusing them of anticompetitive and fraudulent behavior, saying that the company blocked them from buying tickets to the musician's concerts.

#STANDWITHUKRAINE

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Ukrainians have suffered massive damage to their lives and infrastructure. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, nearly seven thousand civilians, or non-armed individuals, have died since the start of the war. The Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government in Ukraine has extensively used social media to garner the world's support in the war.

#FIFAWORLDCUP

The FIFA World Cup 2022 crown went to Argentina after it beat France in a dramatic final. The teams were tied 3-3 at the end of extra time and Argentina clinched the trophy on penalty kicks.

#NFT

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that NFTs are soon coming to Instagram. Later, in November, Instagram announced plans to integrate an end-to-end toolkit for users to create, sell and showcase Polygon-based non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The idea is to provide creators with new ways to monetize using digital collectibles.

#AIRFRYER

Air Fryers have become a trending sensation not only on Instagram but also TikTok. It is next to impossible to scroll down on the feed without coming across videos where people are using Air Fryers to make delicious and sometimes weird food items.

#STRANGERTHINGS

Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things" marked Nov. 6 as Stranger Things Day 2022. It marks the anniversary of the day when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in 1983 — a fictional event. The fourth season of this hit American science fiction horror drama was released in 2022. Fans can also use the 'Stranger Things' filter that adds a red tone to the scene on Instagram. Netflix has also confirmed the Stranger Things VR Game.

#SPYXFAMILY

Netflix released the first season of Spy X Family in 2022, based on a Japanese manga series of the same name. The show revolves around a spy, an assassin and a telepath who come together to pose as a family — hiding their true identities.

#BOOKSTAGRAM

Bookstagram and BookTok have become the latest internet sensation among bibliophiles as they can use the platform to share recommendations, point out plot holes and discuss fan theories on an unprecedented scale. However, some authors are not fans of this trend, reported Wired.

#JAMESWEBBTELESCOPE

In July this year, NASA unveiled a series of dramatic full-color photographs taken by the James Webb Space Telescope — an infrared observatory orbiting the Sun about one million miles from Earth. The pictures provide a stunning consideration of worlds beyond and Instagrammers were hooked.

Read Next: Meta's Instagram Faces' Existential Threat' As Users Reject Shift To 'Performance Media': Report