General Motors Recalls 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs Over Fire Risk

- General Motors Company GM has recalled 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America over fire risk.
- The Bolt EVs carpet, Reuters reported, ran the risk of catching fire in case of a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.
- This happens when the seatbelt pretensioner exhaust gases come in contact with the car's floor carpeting.
- The recall covers Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles of 2017 through 2023 models.
- The report specified that about 120,000 U.S. vehicles and 20,000 Canada vehicles are affected by the recall.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $35.56 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
