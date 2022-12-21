General Motors Recalls 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs Over Fire Risk

by

General Motors Company GM has recalled 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America over fire risk.

has recalled 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs in North America over fire risk. The Bolt EVs carpet, Reuters reported, ran the risk of catching fire in case of a crash where a front seat belt pretensioner deploys.

This happens when the seatbelt pretensioner exhaust gases come in contact with the car's floor carpeting.

The recall covers Chevrolet Bolt EV vehicles of 2017 through 2023 models.

: GM, LG Energy Solution JV Invests Additional $275M In Tennessee Battery Cell Plant The report specified that about 120,000 U.S. vehicles and 20,000 Canada vehicles are affected by the recall.

: General Motors' Robotaxi Division Drew Regulatory Inspection Over Its Autonomous Driving System Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $35.56 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

GM shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $35.56 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

