General Motors' Robotaxi Division Drew Regulatory Inspection Over Its Autonomous Driving System

by

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a formal safety probe into the General Motors Co GM robotaxi unit Cruise LLC made autonomous driving system in vehicles.

(NHTSA) launched a formal safety probe into the robotaxi unit made autonomous driving system in vehicles. The auto safety regulator received notices of incidents of self-driving Cruise vehicles engaging in inappropriately hard braking or becoming immobilized, Reuters reports.

The regulator's preliminary evaluation covered 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles and is the first step before it could seek a recall.

Also Read: GM's Cruise's Goes Aggressive On Robotaxi Dreams As Others Retreat

GM's Cruise's Goes Aggressive On Robotaxi Dreams As Others Retreat The investigation followed reports of three crashes in which Cruise vehicles were struck from behind by other cars after the autonomous vehicles braked quickly.

Cruise offered limited service in San Francisco with a small fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

The report added that Cruise COO Gil West shared plans in November to enter a "large number of markets" and scale operations up to "thousands of vehicles" in 2023.

Cruise in September recalled and updated software in 80 self-driving vehicles after a June crash in San Francisco that injured two people. NHTSA said the recalled software could "incorrectly predict" an oncoming vehicle's path.

Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 1.09% at $37.21 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

GM shares traded lower by 1.09% at $37.21 in the premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsMedia