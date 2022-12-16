General Motors' Robotaxi Division Drew Regulatory Inspection Over Its Autonomous Driving System

- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a formal safety probe into the General Motors Co GM robotaxi unit Cruise LLC made autonomous driving system in vehicles.
- The auto safety regulator received notices of incidents of self-driving Cruise vehicles engaging in inappropriately hard braking or becoming immobilized, Reuters reports.
- The regulator's preliminary evaluation covered 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles and is the first step before it could seek a recall.
- The investigation followed reports of three crashes in which Cruise vehicles were struck from behind by other cars after the autonomous vehicles braked quickly.
- Cruise offered limited service in San Francisco with a small fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs.
- The report added that Cruise COO Gil West shared plans in November to enter a "large number of markets" and scale operations up to "thousands of vehicles" in 2023.
- Cruise in September recalled and updated software in 80 self-driving vehicles after a June crash in San Francisco that injured two people. NHTSA said the recalled software could "incorrectly predict" an oncoming vehicle's path.
- Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 1.09% at $37.21 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
