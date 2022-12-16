ñol

General Motors' Robotaxi Division Drew Regulatory Inspection Over Its Autonomous Driving System

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 16, 2022 8:34 AM | 1 min read
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a formal safety probe into the General Motors Co GM robotaxi unit Cruise LLC made autonomous driving system in vehicles.
  • The auto safety regulator received notices of incidents of self-driving Cruise vehicles engaging in inappropriately hard braking or becoming immobilized, Reuters reports.
  • The regulator's preliminary evaluation covered 242 Cruise autonomous vehicles and is the first step before it could seek a recall.
  • Also Read: GM's Cruise's Goes Aggressive On Robotaxi Dreams As Others Retreat
  • The investigation followed reports of three crashes in which Cruise vehicles were struck from behind by other cars after the autonomous vehicles braked quickly.
  • Cruise offered limited service in San Francisco with a small fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs.
  • The report added that Cruise COO Gil West shared plans in November to enter a "large number of markets" and scale operations up to "thousands of vehicles" in 2023.
  • Cruise in September recalled and updated software in 80 self-driving vehicles after a June crash in San Francisco that injured two people. NHTSA said the recalled software could "incorrectly predict" an oncoming vehicle's path
  • Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 1.09% at $37.21 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

