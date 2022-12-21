Fiverr International, DocuSign, GE And This Leading Casino Company: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR is a profitable company, having a market capitalization of over $1 billion. The company is also well-positioned to capitalize, especially if the labor market becomes weaker.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said DocuSign, Inc. DOCU reported upbeat earnings last week, with analysts also raising their expectations. The upside in the stock might be double and the downside is just 6 or 7 points, Brown added. "I like the trade here."

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN as his final trade.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said General Electric Company GE is splitting into three companies on January 4 and that’s a "nice catalyst."

Analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on GE, the stock has a consensus Buy rating, according to Benzinga data.

Check This Out: Intrepid Potash, Braskem And More: 4 Cheapest Stocks In The Materials Sector