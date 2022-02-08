'The Black Swan' Author Nassim Nicholas Taleb To Joe Rogan: 'Quackery Kills'

“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb adressed Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE: SPOT) top podcaster Joe Rogan on Twitter to say that a “colossal audience” and age brings responsibility.

What Happened: Taleb told Rogan that the latter should know where to stop as “quackery kills.”

Joe Rogan,

With a collossal audience (& age) comes responsibility.

Contrarianism attracts rational skeptics, the healthy iconoclastic youth (many among my readers) & alas, vicious misfits & lunatics. So you need to know where to stop: quackery kills.

~A million have died so far. — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 7, 2022

Taleb was reacting to the raging controversy surrounding the content on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Spotify is the exclusive home of Rogan’s podcast.

Why It Matters: Rogan has been accused of racially-insensitive commentary and sharing COVID-19 misinformation on the podcast, which is estimated to have 11 million listeners per episode.

As the backlash against the podcast intensified, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Monday confirmed the removal of over 100 podcast episodes in a staff memo but said he doesn’t believe in “silencing” Rogan.

In 2020, Taleb had said that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments about the coronavirus panic being dumb were “dumb.”

Price Action: Spotify shares closed almost 1.7% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $171.51 and further declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $171.22.

