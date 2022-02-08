 Skip to main content

'The Black Swan' Author Nassim Nicholas Taleb To Joe Rogan: 'Quackery Kills'

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:04am   Comments
“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb adressed Spotify Technology S.A.’s (NYSE: SPOT) top podcaster Joe Rogan on Twitter to say that a “colossal audience” and age brings responsibility.

What Happened: Taleb told Rogan that the latter should know where to stop as “quackery kills.”

Taleb was reacting to the raging controversy surrounding the content on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Spotify is the exclusive home of Rogan’s podcast.

See Also: How To Buy Spotify (SPOT) Shares

Why It Matters: Rogan has been accused of racially-insensitive commentary and sharing COVID-19 misinformation on the podcast, which is estimated to have 11 million listeners per episode.

As the backlash against the podcast intensified, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on Monday confirmed the removal of over 100 podcast episodes in a staff memo but said he doesn’t believe in “silencing” Rogan.

In 2020, Taleb had said that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments about the coronavirus panic being dumb were “dumb.”

Price Action: Spotify shares closed almost 1.7% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $171.51 and further declined almost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $171.22.

Read Next: Analysis: Are Joe Rogan's Days At Spotify Numbered?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

