Why Tesla Rival Lucid Stock Shot Up Over 6% After-Hours Today

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares soared 6.1% in extended trading on Monday after the electric vehicle company said it had finalized a $1.5 billion equity offering, first announced in November.

What Happened: The Newark, California-based EV maker raised the bulk of cash — nearly $915 million — from a private sale of almost 86 million shares to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The rest of the 600 million was raised through a traditional secondary stock offering, in which the Peter Rawlinson-led company sold an additional 56 million shares.

Rawlinson is known for his work as a vehicle engineer on rival Tesla Inc TSLA’s Model S and also Lucid’s own Air.

See Also: How To Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Shares

Why It Matters: Lucid said it expects the additional capital raised will “further strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position.”

Lucid has reported $3.85 billion in cash in its third-quarter 2022 earnings. This is expected to fund the company at least into the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a swipe at Lucid’s offer of discounts this month by saying “They are not long for this world.”

Read Next: No Quits? Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Restrict Voting In Policy Polls To Just Blue Subscribers