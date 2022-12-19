Whole World Looking Up 'One Thing:' Sundar Pichai Says Google Search Recorded 'Highest Ever Traffic In 25 Years' During Argentina, France Final

As the world held its breath on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google Search recorded its highest-ever traffic in 25 years.

What Happened: Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to announce that football fans worldwide have broken a record on the eve of the World Cup final.

Pichai stated it seems the world was searching for just "one thing" as Lionel Messi's Argentina won its third World Cup title by defeating France in a nail-biting final.

Google Search isn't the only place where records were created during the FIFA World Cup final.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in October and was present in the stadium watching the match, stated that during one of France's goals against Argentina, the microblogging site recorded 24,000 tweets per second — the "highest ever for World Cup!"

The tech billionaire termed the final a "Duel in the Desert" and agreed with millions of fans who all said they couldn't have asked for a better game.

