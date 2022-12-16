Scholastic, Maxar Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR shares jumped 120.2% to $50.86 after the company announced it will be acquired by Advent International for $6.4 billion.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. TIG gained 92.2% to $6.00 after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Altaris Capital Partners for $6.15 per share in cash.

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 20.5% to $53.75 after competitor Guardant Health reported results from a study of its colorectal cancer detection blood test.

TAL Education Group TAL jumped 15.5% to $7.53.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH surged 12.3% to $30.51. Apollo Medical announced a $50 million share repurchase program.

Agilysys, Inc. AGYS jumped 11.6% to $78.70. BTIG upgraded Agilysys from Neutral to Buy.

VEON Ltd. VEON gained 11.1% to $0.4676

Scholastic Corporation SCHL gained 10.6% to $38.74 after the company posted Q2 results and raised buyback program to $75 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU surged 10.6% to $36.88.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX gained 9.7% to $9.60.

Planet Labs PBC PL gained 9.4% to $5.39. Planet Labs recently reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance.

Adobe Inc. ADBE rose 6% to $348.48 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adobe said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion versus estimates of $19.37 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $15.15 and $15.45 per share versus estimates of $15.25 per share.

Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 5.6% to $2.25.

