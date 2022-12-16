ñol

Scholastic, Maxar Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 16, 2022 10:36 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR shares jumped 120.2% to $50.86 after the company announced it will be acquired by Advent International for $6.4 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group, Inc. TIG gained 92.2% to $6.00 after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Altaris Capital Partners for $6.15 per share in cash.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 20.5% to $53.75 after competitor Guardant Health reported results from a study of its colorectal cancer detection blood test.
  • TAL Education Group TAL jumped 15.5% to $7.53.
  • Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH surged 12.3% to $30.51. Apollo Medical announced a $50 million share repurchase program.
  • Agilysys, Inc. AGYS jumped 11.6% to $78.70. BTIG upgraded Agilysys from Neutral to Buy.
  • VEON Ltd. VEON gained 11.1% to $0.4676
  • Scholastic Corporation SCHL gained 10.6% to $38.74 after the company posted Q2 results and raised buyback program to $75 million.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU surged 10.6% to $36.88.
  • Satixfy Communications Ltd. SATX gained 9.7% to $9.60.
  • Planet Labs PBC PL gained 9.4% to $5.39. Planet Labs recently reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance.
  • Adobe Inc. ADBE rose 6% to $348.48 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Adobe said it sees full-year revenue in a range of $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion versus estimates of $19.37 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $15.15 and $15.45 per share versus estimates of $15.25 per share.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 5.6% to $2.25.

