Guardant Health, Novavax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Guardant Health, Inc. GH dropped 33.1% to $27.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from its ECLIPSE study evaluating the performance of its blood test for detecting colorectal cancer.

MorphoSys AG MOR shares declined 19.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys subsidiary Constellation Pharmaceuticals recently entered into a global licensing agreement with Novartis to research, develop and commercialize its pre-clinical inhibitors of a novel cancer target.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. BNGO dropped 10.4% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Thursday.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO fell 7.2% to $7.01 in pre-market trading. Arcos Dorados Holdings, last month, reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 27% year-on-year to $921.7 million, beating the consensus of $902.19 million.

Qurate Retail, Inc QRTEA shares dropped 6.3% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Thursday.

23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 6% to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

fell 6% to $2.53 in pre-market trading. Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 4.6% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Novavax said it has priced its underwritten public offering to sell 6.5 million shares of its common stock at $10 per share.

