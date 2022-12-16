Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey says he is working on granting $1 million per year to The Tor Project.

What Happened: The Twitter co-founder made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Tor is the short form of The Onion Router, which is maintained by the non-profit organization called The Tor Project and monitors Internet censorship around the world.

The project’s existing backers include the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) via Georgetown University.

Why It Matters: The former Twitter CEO has laid out various plans related to open-source technologies. Recently he penned a newsletter in which he pushed for a “free and open” protocol for social media.

The post also highlighted his own shortcomings at Twitter and expressed dissatisfaction with the platform in its current avatar.

Dorsey said recently that he plans to open a new category of grants with the objective of giving cash and equity grants to engineering teams working on social media, communications protocols, Bitcoin BTC/USD, and a web-only mobile operating system.

Dorsey, a Bitcoin bull has previously outlined Block’s Bitcoin-centric future.

