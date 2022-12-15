ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Mercedes Benz Inks Low Carbon Aluminum Supply Agreement With Hydro

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 15, 2022 6:27 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes Benz Inks Low Carbon Aluminum Supply Agreement With Hydro
  • Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has partnered with Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro ASA NHYDY on a joint technology roadmap from 2023 to 2030.
  • The parties aim to develop aluminum solutions approved for automotive applications with a CO2 footprint below 3.0 kgCO2/kgAl. 
  • Hydro will deliver its first volumes of aluminum with a footprint below 3.0 kg CO2 / kg aluminum, Hydro REDUXA 3.0, to Mercedes-Benz in 2023.
  • The product will be introduced to a range of Mercedes-Benz models, including their EQ models.
  • Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Vans Plans To Build EV Plant In Poland
  • With this partnership, Mercedes-Benz and Hydro will collaborate and research how low-carbon and recycled aluminum solutions can be used in vehicles.
  • "The ambition of making their entire fleet of new passenger cars CO2 neutral by 2039 matches Hydro's ambition to deliver industrial scale zero-carbon aluminium by 2030," said Hydro CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim. 
  • Price Action: MBGYY shares closed higher by 0.12% at $17.08 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaNewsContractsGeneral