Mercedes Benz Inks Low Carbon Aluminum Supply Agreement With Hydro

- Mercedes Benz Group ADR MBGYY has partnered with Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro ASA NHYDY on a joint technology roadmap from 2023 to 2030.
- The parties aim to develop aluminum solutions approved for automotive applications with a CO2 footprint below 3.0 kgCO2/kgAl.
- Hydro will deliver its first volumes of aluminum with a footprint below 3.0 kg CO2 / kg aluminum, Hydro REDUXA 3.0, to Mercedes-Benz in 2023.
- The product will be introduced to a range of Mercedes-Benz models, including their EQ models.
- With this partnership, Mercedes-Benz and Hydro will collaborate and research how low-carbon and recycled aluminum solutions can be used in vehicles.
- "The ambition of making their entire fleet of new passenger cars CO2 neutral by 2039 matches Hydro's ambition to deliver industrial scale zero-carbon aluminium by 2030," said Hydro CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.
- Price Action: MBGYY shares closed higher by 0.12% at $17.08 on Wednesday.
